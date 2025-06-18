Revealed: The clubs Viktor Gyokeres is willing to join this summer as furious Sporting CP striker awaits formal offer amid Arsenal, Man Utd and Juventus interest
Viktor Gyokeres is awaiting formal bids from interested clubs amid a fallout with Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas.
- Gyokeres wants to part ways with Sporting CP
- No formal bid yet received by the Portuguese club
- Europe's top teams interested in the forward