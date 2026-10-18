Real Madrid player ratings vs Sevilla: Kylian Mbappe stars as Arda Guler shines in comfortable victory

T. Courtois - 6/10

The Belgian was largely a spectator for much of the evening, as Sevilla struggled to generate high-quality openings. He recorded four saves throughout the match, maintaining focus during long spells of inactivity. He could do little about Bueno's late strike, which denied him a clean sheet on an otherwise quiet night at the office.

D. Huijsen - 7/10

A mature performance from the youngster who continues to grow into the Madrid backline. He was disciplined in his positioning, helping to nullify Sevilla's counter-attacking threats. His distribution from deep was efficient, contributing to Madrid's overwhelming territorial dominance.

I. Konate - 7/10

The Frenchman provided the physical presence required to deal with Sevilla’s direct long balls. His recovery speed was essential in the few moments Madrid’s high line was tested. He remained composed under pressure, ensuring the visitors never gained a foothold in the central areas.

M. Cucurella - 7/10

Providing relentless energy down the left flank, Cucurella offered a constant outlet for the midfield. His defensive work was diligent, effectively pinning back Sevilla's wide players.

F. Valverde - 8/10

Wearing the captain's armband, Valverde put in a relentless display at right-back. He covered immense ground along the flank, facilitating the transition between defence and attack while providing crucial width. His powerful overlaps and ability to carry the ball out from the back unsettled Sevilla's structure, and he led the press with characteristic aggression before being withdrawn in the 85th minute.