Real Madrid ask UEFA to strip Barcelona of titles! Explosive dossier posted out of Santiago Bernabeu following Negreira case corruption scandal

Fresh from a landslide 65-35 election victory that secured his continued presidency, Perez has wasted no time in escalating Real Madrid's war against their eternal rivals. The club has officially dispatched an explosive legal dossier to UEFA, the only governing body with the perceived authority to impose the "exemplary punishment" Madrid believe is necessary.

While previous reports focused on a potential European ban, AS reported that the hierarchy at the Bernabeu is now pushing for the unprecedented step of removing Barcelona's past titles from the record books.

The move signifies a total collapse in diplomacy between Spain's two biggest clubs. Perez has been vocal about the necessity of this action, famously declaring that the relationship between the two Spanish giants is officially dead.