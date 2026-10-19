'Panenka perfection!' – Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler shine as Real Madrid brush Sevilla aside

Real Madrid continued their flawless start at the Santiago Bernabeu this season by securing a commanding 4-1 victory over Sevilla on matchday nine of La Liga. Los Blancos have now won all six home matches across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and conceding just four.

Arda Guler opened the scoring around the 30-minute mark with a magnificent left-footed strike from the edge of the box following a swift counterattack.

Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead before half-time, turning sharply past the Sevilla defence after receiving a clever backheel pass from Jude Bellingham.