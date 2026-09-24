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'My agent received calls' - Real Madrid star Marc Cucurella clarifies Barcelona transfer rumours and admits secret Rodri text mission
Barcelona rumours played down
Cucurella completed a high-profile switch to the Bernabeu earlier this year in a deal initially worth €55 million (£47m), with an additional €5m (£4m) agreed in potential add-ons. The Spaniard quickly cemented his place in the starting XI, displacing Alvaro Carreras as Mourinho’s preferred option on the left flank.
Before putting pen to paper in the Spanish capital, the defender was heavily touted for a switch to fierce rivals Barcelona. The Catalan giants were reportedly monitoring the market amidst lingering doubts surrounding Alejandro Balde's long-term future.
Despite the relentless speculation dominating the headlines, a formal approach from the Blaugrana never materialised. Real Madrid swooped in decisively, securing the full-back's signature and ending any prospect of a Camp Nou return for the La Masia graduate.
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'Not genuine interest'
Speaking to Spanish broadcaster COPE, Cucurella firmly shut down the idea that a move to Catalonia was ever close to completion. The Madrid star clarified the extent of the contact between his camp and the Barcelona hierarchy.
“No, no, no. My agent received a few calls, but it didn’t go any further than that," the former Chelsea full-back explained when pressed on the summer rumours. "I don’t think that can be considered genuine interest."
Rodri's Catalan choice
Beyond his own transfer saga, Cucurella found himself acting as an impromptu agent for Real Madrid. While international team-mate Rodri was weighing up his options between Spain's two biggest clubs, the defender attempted to persuade the midfielder to join Mourinho's revolution at the Bernabeu.
Those efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful, as Rodri opted to sign for Barcelona to forge a new midfield partnership alongside Pedri. Reflecting on their private conversations, Cucurella revealed that the midfielder remained coy about his intentions.
“He said something like, ‘We’ll see’," Cucurella recalled. "I’m happy for him, but I hope he doesn’t have too much success because that would mean the end of ours.”
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Cementing his Bernabeu status
Having firmly established himself ahead of Carreras, Cucurella is now tasked with justifying his hefty price tag across the remainder of the campaign. Under Mourinho's guidance, the defender will be expected to remain a crucial fixture in Real Madrid's backline.
Meanwhile, his personal rivalry with Rodri adds a fresh dynamic to future Clasico encounters. As both Spanish internationals settle into their respective sides, their performances will undoubtedly influence the ongoing battle for domestic supremacy.
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