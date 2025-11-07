Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid and Liverpool interest 'no surprise' as Bayern Munich chief makes 'main goal' to tie Dayot Upamecano to new contract
Freund confirms 'main goal' to extend Upamecano deal
The 27-year-old defender's contract at the Allianz Arena is set to expire on 30 June. With the France international now in the final year of his deal, he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in less than two months.
This precarious situation has reportedly alerted Europe's elite, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, forcing Bayern to accelerate negotiations. The public confirmation from Freund comes after president Herbert Hainer recently emphasised the club's hope that Upamecano will sign a new deal.
"It's no secret that our main goal is to extend Upamecano's contract," Freund said in a press conference. "It's also not surprising that many clubs, I don't know which ones, are interested in Upamecano because he's simply performing really, really well, is a great guy, and one of the best centre-backs in the world."
Freund noted that the player's current form, which has seen him make 19 appearances across all competitions this season, is a sign of his contentment in Munich.
The French international feels "very, very comfortable," Freund added, stating that is evident in "the energy he exudes" on the field.
However, the sporting director conceded that an agreement is not imminent, stating: "We are in talks, but there is nothing new to report at the moment."
Real Madrid 'open talks' for 2026 free transfer
The pressure on Bayern is mounting, with reports claiming that Real Madrid have already opened discussions with Upamecano's representatives regarding a free transfer in the summer of 2026.
Los Blancos have reportedly made defensive reinforcement a top priority. With uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, the club are seeking a new leader for their backline.
Upamecano is seen as a perfect fit for this next-generation blueprint, possessing Champions League experience and familiarity with Real Madrid's strong French contingent, which includes Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. His commanding performance in Bayern's 2-1 Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain is said to have solidified Madrid's interest.
Kahn slams 'very weak' negotiating position
The situation has drawn sharp criticism from Bayern legend Oliver Kahn, who blasted the club for allowing a key player to enter the final year of his contract.
"The way he's playing now, at the very highest level, it's not just going to be expensive, not just very expensive, it's going to be very, very expensive for Bayern," Kahn told Sky.
The former CEO questioned the club's foresight, placing the blame for their difficult negotiating stance squarely on the board.
“The question that always arises is: why did you let Dayot Upamecano enter the final year of his contract in the first place?” Kahn said. “The only explanation is that Bayern weren't so happy with him a year or two ago. Now he's performing at the top of his game. When you're in the final year of a contract, you're in a very bad position as a club unless you pay a lot of money.”
Reports suggest those demands are high, with the defender allegedly seeking a salary of around €15 million per year plus a significant signing bonus.
Upamecano's resurgence under Kompany fuels interest
Upamecano's exceptional form, which has triggered this contract race, is widely credited to new manager Vincent Kompany. After struggling for consistency under previous bosses Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel, the Frenchman has thrived under the former Manchester City captain.
The defender, who joined from RB Leipzig in 2021 for €42.5m, has publicly praised Kompany's influence.
"We all watched him when we were young; he was a legend for Belgium and Manchester City," Upamecano said in a recent interview. "He was a very aggressive defender in duels, a leader on the pitch too, a good example for me. He helps me a lot; we do a lot of videos, he talks to me about my positioning. With him, it's always very intense.”
What next? Konate links dismissed as Union challenge looms
While Freund was open about his desire to keep Upamecano, he was quick to dismiss rumours of a potential replacement, specifically Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. "We are really focusing completely on our players at the moment," the Austrian said.
However, other reports suggest Bayern have identified Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck as a contingency plan should Upamecano opt to leave.
In the immediate term, Bayern's focus is on maintaining their perfect start to the season. The team are on a 16-game winning streak following their midweek win over PSG and sit five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.
Kompany warned his players against complacency ahead of their trip to 11th-placed Union Berlin.
"You have to completely switch gears mentally; that was clear to me right after the game against PSG," Kompany said. "But it won't be easy against Union; it will be a battle. It's not just about possession and pressing, but also about set pieces and challenges. We didn't win there last season, though, so I don't need to tell the lads it's going to be a tough game."
