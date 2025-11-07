Getty Images
'Extremely expensive' - Bayern Munich slammed for allowing Dayot Upamecano put them in 'very weak' contract situation as Real Madrid and Liverpool loom
Upamecano's contract expiring amid resurgence under Kompany
Upamecano joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021 for a fee of €42 million (£37m/$48m) and has since established himself as one of the club’s key defenders. His current contract runs until 2026, but negotiations over an extension have stalled in recent weeks. Bayern have already placed an offer on the table, yet talks remain complicated as the French defender is reportedly demanding a salary of around €15m (£13m/$17m) per year along with a substantial signing bonus. The club are now hoping that manager Vincent Kompany can personally convince Upamecano to commit his future to Bayern.
Upamecano has rediscovered his best form under Kompany after struggling to impress former Bayern managers Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel. Bayern’s Bundesliga triumph in the 2024–25 season highlighted the success of Kompany’s philosophy, which emphasises hard work, discipline and perseverance. Upamecano has thrived in this environment, becoming a key figure in Bayern’s defence once again. The French defender has openly praised Kompany, describing him as an example to follow both on and off the pitch. In an interview, Upamecano said: “We all watched him when we were young; he was a legend for Belgium and Manchester City. He was a very aggressive defender in duels, a leader on the pitch too, a good example for me. He helps me a lot; we do a lot of videos, he talks to me about my positioning. With him, it's always very intense.”
Kahn blames Bayern for 'expensive' contract debacle
Replacing such a defender, then, will be a difficult task for Bayern, and Kahn has told Sky Sports that they have only themselves to blame as competition heats up.
“The way he's playing now, at the very highest level, it's not just going to be expensive, not just very expensive, it's going to be very, very expensive for Bayern," he said. "The question that always arises is: why did you let Dayot Upamecano enter the final year of his contract in the first place?”
“The only explanation is that Bayern weren't so happy with him a year or two ago. Now he's performing at the top of his game. When you're in the final year of a contract, you're in a very bad position as a club unless you pay a lot of money.”
Madrid interested in Upamecano but face competition
Bayern’s hesitation to finalise Upamecano’s contract renewal has opened the door for Madrid, who have reportedly begun talks with the French defender over a potential free transfer next summer. Strengthening the defence has become a top priority for Los Blancos ahead of 2026, with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger both entering the final months of their contracts. Madrid are actively seeking a new defensive leader to partner with Dean Huijsen, as frequent injuries to Alaba and Eder Militao, combined with Rudiger’s heavy workload from playing every three days, have started to affect his performances.
Upamecano’s profile fits perfectly with Xabi Alonso’s playing style and Madrid’s recruitment approach. He is a world class defender with Champions League experience, available for free, and would have no trouble settling in Madrid thanks to the presence of his French teammates Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy.
While Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Barcelona are also monitoring the situation, Madrid currently lead the race.
What comes next?
Bayern have identified Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck as a potential replacement should Upamecano choose not to renew his contract and leave the club on a free transfer. However, the Bavarian club remain hopeful of resolving the situation with Upamecano and securing his extension. The French defender is considered a key part of Kompany’s system, and Bayern are keen to keep him at the heart of their defence for the coming years.
