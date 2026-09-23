'Inappropriate behaviour!' - Real Madrid demand Javier Tebas resignation in extraordinary war of words after La Liga president MOCKS refereeing conspiracy claims

The war of words began when Tebas publicly mocked allegations of refereeing bias against Jose Mourinho's men. "Claiming that referees are directed against Real Madrid is living in another galaxy," the La Liga chief stated. "That narrative serves as an excuse to cover up other shortcomings that are plain to see in these first matches of the season. It's more comfortable to point to a conspiracy than to explain what's happening on the pitch."

Madrid's response was swift and uncompromising. An official club statement read: "Our club considers it intolerable that the president of LaLiga uses his institutional position to continue discrediting and attacking Real Madrid. Given this inappropriate and persistent behaviour, we believe that the professional football competition in Spain urgently needs a leader capable of managing it and realising its full potential with the fundamental duty of neutrality.

"His latest intervention is particularly serious and incomprehensible - unbecoming of a responsible administrator - as it involves commenting on an article by an independent journalist in a digital media outlet. Yet, he reacts against our club by taking the liberty of critiquing our sporting strategy - an utterly absurd and irresponsible move."

Los Blancos also took aim at the match officials, specifically highlighting two controversial incidents involving Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde. "Real Madrid lose the derby at the Metropolitano in a match marked by Ortiz Arias' very terrible refereeing," the club said in a separate statement. "He failed to send off Cuti Romero in the first half for stepping on Bellingham's knee, nor did he send off Lee Kang-In for stepping on Valverde's left ankle."



