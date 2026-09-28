'It isn't hard being a footballer' - Real Madrid forward Endrick dismisses football pressure claims and highlights plight of ordinary workers

Speaking to Brazilian television channel TV Globo, the striker stressed the importance of being grateful for everything football provides. Highlighting the contrast between elite football and everyday working life, Endrick said: "We [footballers] face enormous pressure, but we have to be grateful for what football provides us. Of course there are high-pressure moments, but football gives us wonderful things that can change our families' lives."

Dismissing complaints about pressure in the sport, he added: "It isn't hard being a footballer. Yes, certain things that happen are difficult, but we cannot claim that being a player is hard. What's hard is being someone who wakes up at 5am to go to work, labouring Monday to Sunday."