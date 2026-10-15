AFP
'Utter madness!' - Real Madrid hero Carlos Espi reveals the Jose Mourinho masterstroke that inspired epic Champions League comeback win against Roma
An unforgettable night in Rome
Real Madrid secured a historic 4-3 victory over Roma in the Champions League, overturning a significant deficit at the Stadio Olimpico. The comeback required a monumental collective effort, with the Spanish giants refusing to accept defeat on Italian soil.
Carlos Espi emerged as the catalyst for the extraordinary turnaround. Introduced late in the second half, the forward struck Madrid's crucial second goal, shifting the momentum entirely and setting the stage for a memorable European triumph.
Despite finding themselves behind on the scoreboard, the Merengues displayed immense resilience. The collective belief within the squad ultimately overpowered their hosts, allowing them to complete a remarkable comeback in the closing stages.
- Getty Images Sport
The Mourinho masterstroke and Espi's reaction
Speaking after the final whistle, Espi expressed his sheer disbelief and joy at the result. He praised the unwavering spirit within the dressing room, pinpointing their collective desire as the main driving force behind the victory.
"It has been utter madness. We wanted to fight until the end, and that was key. We played together for the victory, and I am very happy," Espi told the club's official website. "We wanted to win the match and not give up. I believe that was it. As the minutes went by, we saw we were close, and in the end we achieved it."
The forward also shed light on the brief but vital message Mourinho delivered before sending him onto the pitch. Asked about his manager's tactical instructions, Espi revealed the simple motivation that spurred him on.
He said: "To go out and give my absolute maximum, that there were 15 minutes left. To give my maximum, help the team in any way possible, and always at full throttle."
Capitalising on limited opportunities
For a player trying to establish himself in a star-studded Real Madrid squad, every second on the pitch is vital. Espi was given a narrow window to alter the course of a massive European fixture, a challenge he embraced instantly.
Reflecting on his match-winning cameo, Espi detailed his simple approach to making an impact, saying: "I came here to make the most of my minutes and to help the team in any way I can. I had the opportunity to go out, he gave me 13 minutes, and I made the absolute most of them by scoring a goal and winning the match."
- Getty Images Sport
Pushing for a prominent role
Espi's sensational cameo in the Italian capital will undoubtedly strengthen his case for more regular playing time under Mourinho. By delivering when Real Madrid needed him most, the forward has proven his immense value as an impact substitute.
Moving forward, the attacker's ability to seamlessly follow Mourinho's tactical demands will keep him firmly in the manager's immediate plans. The challenge now is to transform these explosive late appearances into a sustained role for the demanding Spanish heavyweights.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting