According to the report, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is weighing several candidates to replace Álvaro Arbeloa. Matarazzo's fundamental, highly modern approach to the game is said to be highly regarded at the Bernabéu, making him a popular figure among the Blancos.

Nevertheless, the report also stresses that a move by the 48-year-old American to Real is unlikely. In Madrid, there is still strong backing for Mourinho as the new manager; according to Belgian transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, the deal is already done.

The club could make an official announcement as early as next week. Mourinho, nicknamed "The Special One," has a €3 million release clause in his Benfica contract, which runs until 2027.