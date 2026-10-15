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Magic Isco! Former Real Madrid maestro penalty fires Betis to thrilling Porto comeback victory
Isco penalty caps historic European night in Seville
Real Betis secured their first Champions League home victory in 21 years with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Porto. Captain Isco scored the winning penalty in the 83rd minute to maintain his team's perfect start to the competition.
Abde Ezzalzouli opened the scoring before Porto responded with quickfire goals from Gabri Veiga and Samu Aghehowa.
Substitute Cucho Hernandez drew Betis level before Isco completed the turnaround to secure just the second Champions League home win in the club's history.
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Isco savours 'special' Champions League return
Match-winner Isco reflected on an emotional night in front of 67,000 supporters, emphasizing the unique appeal of Europe's premier competition. "In the end it was three points as we wanted," Isco said. "The atmosphere was spectacular, after 21 years, we’ve got the three points for the fans."
"I think it was a very hard-fought match with a lot of twists and I think generally we were deserving winners. We’re very happy and hungry for more."
The midfielder added: "It’s very special, we know what this competition means. It has got something different, with the anthem, the atmosphere, playing against the best teams in Europe."
Pellegrini hails squad belief amid Porto fightback
Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini praised his team's composure after conceding twice in seven minutes during a chaotic second half. "That is the most important part of the game because we were trusting in the way we played," Pellegrini stated. "We continued playing, and in that way, we scored the other two goals."
Pellegrini also highlighted the emotional weight of the victory for the club. "It's the second time that Betis have played in the Champions League in 120 years. Twenty-one years, that was the last game here... and maybe a lot of people weren't born in that moment."
Porto boss Francesco Farioli acknowledged the quality of the hosts, stating: "If you're not on top of everything then there are players with the quality and the talent to convert chances."
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Betis target progression ahead of Feyenoord test
With two wins from two, Betis sit in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Pellegrini’s side return to continental action at home against Dutch side Feyenoord on Wednesday, October 21.
Porto will look to bounce back from the defeat when they host PSV Eindhoven in Portugal on Tuesday, October 20.
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