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Rayan rescues Ancelotti's new-look Brazil! Late drama in Queensland denies Australia famous victory after Nestory Irankunda stunner
Ancelotti's experimental Selecao frustrated
The dawn of a new era for Brazilian football faced a stern examination on Thursday as Carlo Ancelotti led his side into a friendly clash against Australia. Following their disappointing last-16 exit at the hands of Norway in the recent World Cup, the Italian tactician had been vocal about his selection choices, stating that 'the match was the beginning of a new generation for Brazil,' as he looks to integrate fresh talent alongside established stars.
Australia refused to be intimidated by the five-time world champions, showing a defensive resilience that frustrated the visitors throughout the first half. Nestory Irankunda fired an early warning shot wide, while the Socceroos' backline threw themselves into blocks to deny both Vinicius Junior and Raphinha. The hosts almost broke the deadlock just before the interval when a deep corner delivery teased the Brazilian defence, but Alessandro Circati was unable to connect at the far post. Despite the star-studded lineup, Brazil lacked the clinical edge required to dismantle the well-drilled Australian structure.
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VAR intervention denies Brazilian opener
The match exploded into life just before the referee blew for half-time when Brazil appeared to have finally broken the Australian resistance. A sophisticated exchange between the teenage sensations Endrick and Estevao sliced through the Socceroos' defence, allowing the latter to slot a composed finish past Patrick Beach. However, the celebrations were short-lived as the officials were called to the monitor. Following a VAR review, the goal was chalked off for a foul committed by Bruno Guimaraes on Harry Souttar during the build-up phase, ensuring the sides went into the break level.
Brazil emerged for the second period with renewed intensity, clearly buoyed by the momentum they had built late in the first half. Raphinha, who has been in scintillating form for Barcelona, forced Beach into a smart save before dragging a low effort just wide of the target. Estevao also missed a golden opportunity to put the Selecao ahead, blazing over the crossbar after a deflected shot from Vinicius Junior landed perfectly in his path. For all their attacking talent and ball possession, Ancelotti's side remained vulnerable to the counter-attack and Australian set-pieces.
Irankunda produces a moment of magic
The Australian crowd was sent into raptures in the 68th minute when Nestory Irankunda punished Brazil's missed chances, curling a sensational 25-yard free-kick past Hugo Souza and right into the top-left corner to give the Socceroos a shock lead.
In response, Ancelotti threw everything forward, instructing his side to pen Australia back into their own penalty area. Beyond avoiding a matchday defeat, Brazil were desperate to protect a dominant historical record: they have lost just once to the Socceroos in their history - a 1-0 defeat at the 2001 Confederations Cup.
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Late Rayan header spares Brazil's blushes
The equaliser finally arrived in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, when Brazil's relentless pressure paid off as Rayan rose highest to meet Raphinha's pin-point corner, powering a thunderous header that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.
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