VIDEO: 'They're going to break our backs!' - Raphinha caught on camera pleading with referee for protection during Barcelona's victory over Sevilla

Audio released by DAZN revealed the exact nature of Raphinha's complaints to Munuera. The winger directly warned the referee about the physical toll the opposition's tactics were taking. “They’re going to break our backs,” Raphinha stated. “Try to be careful with the screens and holds. There comes a point when they’re going to break our backs. Once you call one or two fouls, they’ll stop doing it.”

The tension boiled over during a confrontation between Raphinha and Sevilla's Youssuf Fofana at a free-kick. The pair engaged in a physical tussle, prompting immediate intervention from the match official.

Munuera was quick to reprimand both players for their grappling in the penalty area. “Both of you, he grabs and you do too,” the referee declared. “That’s not football, that’s called judo.”

Raphinha’s willingness to challenge officials underlines his elevated status in Catalonia. Now wearing the armband as first captain, the forward has fully embraced his leadership responsibilities. He has clocked more minutes than any other outfield player this term.

His influence extends far beyond his vocal presence. Raphinha has formed a devastating attacking trident alongside Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez. The Brazilian has already registered a staggering 14 goals in just eight appearances, arguably surpassing the brilliant form he showed during his debut campaign.



