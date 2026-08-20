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PSG forced to switch Ligue 1 opener against Rennes due to 'severely damaged' pitch
Severe weather prompts relocation
Paris Saint-Germain have been forced to relocate their Ligue 1 opener to Rennes after successive, extreme summer heatwaves severely damaged the Parc des Princes pitch. The decision to invert the home and away fixtures was officially ratified by the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) following a pitch inspection on Wednesday, August 19. The deterioration occurred despite the Parisian venue successfully hosting a pre-season friendly against Manchester United just a fortnight earlier.
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Club statement cites safety
In an official statement released on their website, PSG confirmed that prolonged extreme heat had accelerated the degradation of their home surface ahead of the curtain-raiser: "The latest heatwave, following a series of successive and exceptional heatwaves that have affected the Paris region this summer, has significantly accelerated the deterioration of the pitch at the Parc des Princes.
"The pitch is now severely damaged, just days before the Paris Saint-Germain - Stade Rennais match scheduled for Sunday, August 23. In light of this situation, the French Professional Football League (LFP), in consultation with Paris Saint-Germain, carried out an assessment of the condition of the pitch.
"This assessment concluded that the current conditions did not allow the match to be played under satisfactory conditions, particularly with regard to the safety and physical integrity of the players, which remain the absolute priority."
Authorities confirm surface hazard
According to an AFP analysis via Le Monde, France's third heatwave of the summer began in late July and is linked to an estimated 7,300 excess deaths nationwide. That environmental crisis directly impacted sporting infrastructure, with the LFP determining that the playing surface posed unacceptable risks: "It was determined that the current state of the pitch did not guarantee the safety of the players."
- AFP
Turf replacement deadline looms
PSG now face a race against time to complete a full pitch relay at the Parc des Princes before hosting AS Monaco on September 4. The back-to-back Champions League winners must begin their domestic title defence with an unexpected trip to Roazhon Park on Sunday, August 23. Luis Enrique's side will need to maintain full focus to secure maximum points despite the sudden logistical disruption.
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