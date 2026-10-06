PSG's €2 billion stadium masterplan revealed as final decision looms

PSG will spectacularly announce the location of their future stadium in the coming weeks following an ultimate meeting with three candidate cities. First announced four years ago, the project for a new major stadium is finally entering a decisive phase. According to reports from Le Parisien, a definitive verdict regarding the massive infrastructure project is now very close.

The capital club fully intends to announce their final choice at the end of this highly anticipated meeting to finally put an end to the suspense. It is time for Les Parisiens to make a firm decision on this complex dossier, exactly as was promised at this same time last year.