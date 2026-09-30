'We are here to help each other' - PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi weighs in on Manchester City’s bombshell Premier League guilty verdict

Speaking at the 33rd General Assembly of European Football Clubs (EFC) in Copenhagen on Tuesday, PSG president Al-Khelaifi offered a neutral perspective. Addressing delegates in his role as chairman of the organisation, he urged patience while legal proceedings unfold.

"Firstly, we are not here to judge something that is still not a final decision," Al-Khelaifi stated. "Secondly, we are here to help each other, to support each other. Of course, if there is anything wrong… I’m not a lawyer, but I think that they have the right to appeal, so it is not the final decision.

"And we are not in a position to say [anything]; it is more a Premier League, an English club matter. Let’s see where it will go."

Al-Khelaifi also praised Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano, who serves on the EFC board. "Ferran has been great to the board. A big asset who adds value to us with his knowledge," he said. "His career is fantastic, and Manchester City did a lot of positive things also, but I am not in a position to judge. We are not in a position to judge. We are not judges and we are not a court."



