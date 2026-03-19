Piero Hincapie makes Premier League title race admission before Carabao Cup final against Man City

When questioned on whether the result at the national stadium would shift the momentum of the league season, Hincapie remained focused on the immediate task. The defender was adamant that the squad is not looking beyond the 90 minutes at Wembley.

"It's going to be a very difficult game," he said as quoted by ESPN. "We're very focused on wanting to win it, but we have to work hard to win the title. We're really focused on the final, which is a very important final. We're going to train very hard to get to the final in the best way possible and to win the title. That's the most important thing."