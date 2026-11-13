Does Phil Foden need a transfer? Ex-England star ‘worried’ about faltering Man City playmaker & Three Lions outcast in the post-Pep Guardiola era

Asked about the present and future for a clearly gifted performer, ex-England star Bent - who was speaking in association with MrQ Live Casino - told GOAL: “I'm worried about Foden full stop.

“And not just from an international perspective, because my conversations were always, I wonder what Foden looks like when Pep's no longer there. Because his whole football education has been Pep Guardiola.

“To play for Pep, there's a select, unique set of skills that you need in terms of the way that he wants to play in a certain system. England don't play that way. No one plays that way on the planet, right?

“So when he played for Man City, he was top, top drawer, top level, one of the best about. But every single time he played for England, we never saw that same Phil Foden. He almost struggled when he played for England.

“So the fact Pep's not there and now he's not playing for Manchester City and now he's not in the England squad, I just wonder if potentially a move away from City might be best for Phil Foden to almost start again and kind of re-find himself.

“I know it's early in the Maresca tenure now but so far, I'm a little bit concerned about Phil Foden and what Phil Foden moving forward without Pep looks like.”