Pep Guardiola insists out-of-sorts Phil Foden 'will be back' as Man City boss outlines why midfielder is struggling again
Competition for places heating up
The 25-year-old was once the first name on the team sheet, but a drop in output since December has seen him frequently relegated to the substitutes' bench. The arrival of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth has added a fresh dynamic to the frontline, while summer signings such as Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders have also vied for central roles. This transition has left Foden fighting for minutes as City attempt to keep pace with Arsenal in the title race.
Guardiola calls for mental freedom
Addressing the media ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup fifth-round encounter with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, Guardiola provided a detailed assessment of Foden's current state. The Catalan coach emphasised that the return of the best version of Foden will be a gradual process rather than an overnight fix. He urged the academy graduate to block out the external pressure and focus on the joy of the game to help him through this fallow period."I had the feeling he played really good [against Forest]. But still we're used to him being incredibly decisive in the final third and it happens when you don’t lose much consequences, free in the final third," Guardiola said in a press conference
The tactical path to redemption
The City boss emphasised that high-calibre talents like Foden must operate within a structured system but also requires the license to break the mould. Guardiola believes that one singular moment of brilliance could be the catalyst that ends the drought and restores the player's status as the team's primary creative engine behind Erling Haaland.
"These types of players, the big, big talents have to be inside of some organisation, otherwise it’s not possible. They have to express themselves. And the moment he unlocks a little bit one action, he'll be back because always he's able to help and do it," the manager added.
Contract questions and transfer interest
Adding another layer of complexity to the situation is Foden's contract status. While he remains a poster boy for the club, the hierarchy under director of football Hugo Viana will be looking for a return to consistency before finalising a long-term renewal. Foden has been linked with some European giants, including reports that Barcelona hold an interest in the playmaker ahead of the summer.
