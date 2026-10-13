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'They say he’s too young' - Paul Pogba weighs in on Michael Carrick’s Man Utd struggles and makes Man City title claim
A dismal start to the season
Manchester United have endured a torrid opening to their Premier League campaign, managing just a single victory against Ipswich Town across their first six fixtures. The Red Devils have already dropped points to Hull City, Everton, Manchester City, Fulham, and Tottenham, leaving them languishing in the table. Their domestic cup hopes have also taken an early hit following a Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Brighton.
The pressure on Carrick reached a boiling point during the recent 1-1 draw with Spurs at Old Trafford. Despite gaining a numerical advantage following Rodrigo Bentancur’s late red card, United delivered a lacklustre performance and conceded a costly late equaliser.
- AFP
Calls for patience at Old Trafford
Speaking to Sky Sports at the Singapore Grand Prix, Pogba urged the United hierarchy to remain patient with his former team-mate. The Frenchman, who shared a dressing room with Carrick, dismissed the panic surrounding Old Trafford as premature.
"It’s just the start of the season, there’s nothing much to say, it’s just the start of the season and the season is very long," Pogba stated. "He showed last season when he came, everybody said he was the manager that will change everything. Now that the results don’t come they say maybe he’s too young."
He added: "One day or the other it can change a lot, they just have to give them time and it will be fine."
Eyeing retroactive league glory
Beyond United's current managerial woes, the 33-year-old is closely monitoring Manchester City’s ongoing financial investigation. During Pogba's second spell in Manchester, United finished as Premier League runners-up twice; first under Jose Mourinho in 2018, and then under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.
Should the Etihad giants face severe retrospective punishment, Pogba believes his personal trophy cabinet could unexpectedly grow. Addressing the situation, he quipped: "I just hope it’s not going to affect the Premier League and hopefully we can get two titles."
The World Cup winner is currently evaluating his own future after becoming a free agent. His two-year contract with Monaco was mutually terminated in August following a frustrating, injury-plagued campaign that yielded just six appearances.
- AFP
Searching for a new challenge
While Carrick faces a monumental task to rescue United's derailed season and ease the mounting scrutiny, Pogba remains focused on securing his next destination. The veteran midfielder will be hoping to find a club where he can finally overcome his fitness struggles and play regular football.
United, meanwhile, must quickly find a way to string positive results together. With patience already wearing thin among the fanbase, Carrick desperately needs to translate Pogba’s vote of confidence into crucial Premier League points.
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