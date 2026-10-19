Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona: Classic match - the tactical anatomy of La Remontada

On 8 March 2017, the Camp Nou witnessed a defiance of logic that remains the quintessential case study in sporting psychology. Following a 4-0 drubbing at the Parc des Princes, Luis Enrique’s Barcelona entered the return leg as mathematical outcasts. No team in the history of the European Cup had ever overturned such a deficit.

Yet, 96,290 spectators gathered under a partly cloudy sky, not just to witness a match, but to participate in a collective hallucination that eventually manifested as tangible history. The air was heavy with the scent of a desperate, beautiful optimism.