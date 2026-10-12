AFP
Ousmane Dembele's limited playing time sparks heated debate as Paris Saint-Germain prepare for crucial Manchester City clash
Resting the star forward
Paris Saint-Germain have adopted a highly cautious approach with Dembele this season. The forward was entirely rested during their 3-1 victory against Le Mans on Saturday, mirroring his absence against Lille earlier in the campaign.
According to RMC Sport, the club have officially cited the need for rest ahead of their Champions League fixture against Man City on Wednesday. However, Dembele also struggled to impress while wearing the captain's armband for France in recent matches against Italy and Belgium, raising questions about his current rhythm and match fitness under Luis Enrique.
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Dugarry predicts an inevitable clash
Speaking on Monday, Christophe Dugarry expressed deep concern over the situation. "PSG must have data that we do not have, but I think at some point it is going to end in a clash," Dugarry stated. "His matches with Paris are average, those with the French national team too, and after a while it will mess with his head. Are they afraid he gets injured or is it so he arrives fit in February? But between now and February, how long are you going to leave him resting? I find this way of doing things more than surprising."
Questioning the Ballon d'Or image
Dugarry continued to question the message being sent to the player. "And if he does not find a decent level, what do you explain to the guy who is the Ballon d'Or, who extended his contract with an astronomical salary, who is supposed to perform with Les Bleus, what do you explain to him? It is no big deal, he is the Ballon d'Or... Do you realise the image you are sending of the Ballon d'Or? He certainly deserved it, but playing him one match out of three, what is the idea?"
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What next for Dembele and PSG?
Eric Di Meco quickly defended the manager's methods. "If there is one coach who got 100 or even 120% out of him, by not putting him on the team sheet at Arsenal or only playing him sporadically in the closing stages, it is Luis Enrique. But continue to criticise the one who allowed you to be double European champions," he argued. Dembele will now look to silence his critics when PSG travel to Manchester City on Wednesday.
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