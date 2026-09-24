AFP
'We’ll just cut it in half!' - Ousmane Dembele offers hilarious solution to PSG team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Ballon d'Or challenge
PSG's collective awards approach
PSG have decided to adopt a highly collective approach ahead of the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. The French capital club are refusing to choose between their two standout candidates for the prestigious award.
Instead of creating an internal rivalry, PSG are proudly backing both Kvaratskhelia and Dembele for the ultimate individual honour. The attacking duo have even been participating in joint interviews, using the media spotlight to continuously exchange glowing compliments rather than campaigning against one another.
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Dembele heaps praise on Kvaratskhelia
As the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, Dembele is intimately familiar with what it takes to secure the coveted trophy. However, the France international believes his club team-mate is the rightful heir to his crown.
Speaking to the BBC, Dembele offered a ringing endorsement of his fellow forward, saying: "He’s the Ballon d’Or winner. Honestly, he deserves it. He’s had an exceptional season. As the saying goes, he’s been a dazzling sight to behold. He’s an incredible player, and he’s proven it in Champions League matches."
A hilarious solution for the trophy
With both forwards boasting incredibly strong cases for the 2026 prize, the prospect of one player missing out looms large. However, Dembele came up with a brilliantly amusing compromise to ensure neither PSG star leaves the upcoming ceremony feeling disappointed.
"The Ballon d'Or? We’ll just cut it in half," he joked.
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Eyes on the prize in London
With the October 26 ceremony in London rapidly approaching, the global footballing community will soon discover who takes home the sport's greatest individual prize. Whether it is Dembele successfully defending his title or Kvaratskhelia securing his first golden ball, PSG looks well-positioned to celebrate a major victory.
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