Ousmane Dembele France Euro 2024 GFX GOAL
Mark Doyle

It's never going to happen for Ousmane Dembele! France need to move on from PSG enigma to reignite faltering attack at Euro 2024

OpinionFranceOusmane DembeleEuropean ChampionshipParis Saint-GermainFEATURESFrance vs Poland

The maddeningly frustrating winger could be dropped for Tuesday's clash with Poland, and he can have no complaints if he finds himself on the bench

In Leipzig on Friday, it was Aurelien Tchouameni's turn to defend Ousmane Dembele after another maddeningly ineffective display for France.

"Everything is fine, he is an exceptional player," the midfielder told reporters after the dour 0-0 draw with the Netherlands. "Ousmane is very important in our system. We know that this type of player achieves a lot of things and that he will perhaps miss things, it's normal."

That last part is undeniably true. Dembele has successfully normalised his wastefulness. Inefficiency is now an accepted part of his game.

Check out the latest Euro 2024 winner odds

Article continues below