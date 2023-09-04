Euro 2024 Winner Odds: Early look at the potential winners

Our football betting expert offers an early look at the Euro 2024 winner odds as England and France lead the way ahead of next summer’s tournament.

The Euro 2024 qualifiers are getting underway this week as team’s bid to earn their place in next summer’s tournaments hosted in Germany. While none are technically confirmed, all the big names feature and the English and French squads lead the way.

Euro 2024 Winner Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds England 5/1 France 5/1 Germany 11/2 Spain 9/1 Portugal 10/1 All Other Sides 12/1 or Above

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

24 of Europe’s best sides will feature as they all attempt to earn qualification for the tournament over the coming months. Germany as hosts are already assured, and the rest will now try to reach the pinnacle of European football.

England @5/1

The English have been well up there in the betting for a number of the last major international tournaments, but have sadly never managed to seal the deal.

England still possesses an almost unsurpassable squad with few areas lacking in terms of star players. This includes Harry Kane, who fresh off of his move to Bayern Munich is already in fine form, and looks to carry on his goal scoring escapades.

As well as Jude Bellingham, as the 20 year old completed his move to Real Madrid, and already has made his presence felt with goals and assists in abundance.

The squad also of course still holds many other excellent players like John Stones, Marcus Rashford, Reece James and of course Bukayo Saka.

The Three Lions boast one of the best and most in form sides in the competition and are expected to go far in the competition. But one must always be wary of an English side, notorious for bottling it in the biggest of situations.

France @5/1

France seemed to have had the bettering of most sides in the world in recent times and have considerable form to back up the faith the bookies have placed in them.

Les Bleus made it to the final of the most recent World Cup, playing a thrilling match with Argentina and only losing on penalties to the brilliance of Lionel Messi.

This technically places them as the second best side in the world and the best in Europe, having defeated the English in the Semi-finals of the last World Cup.

Despite having one of the best strikers in the world in Kylian Mbappe, much of the rest of their side has aged significantly and the side put out may well end up being much changed.

They are likely to be without their record goalscorer Olivier Giroud, Antione Griezmann as well as their Captain and keeper Hugo Lloris, himself having been dropped by Tottehnham this season.

It would always be unwise to count out the French, as they have historically been one of the best sides in the world and will continue to be, with Mbappe set to lead the line for many years to come.

Germany @11/2

Germany are another one to certainly keep an eye out for, with their place in the competition already secured as well as the considerable role that home support will play in their bid to win the Euro’s.

Their side will certainly be buoyed by the recent introduction of Jamal Muisiala into the side, as the youngster has become a mainstay of the Bayern Munich side.

They of course have a host of other talents, but one may wonder if their side is suffering from a tale as old as time, ageing.

Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and other stars may well be playing in their last tournament, and could wish to go out with a bang, winning on home soil in front of the passionate German fans.

Those who have already proved their worth, aiding Germany to victory in the 1974 World Cup, the effect of home support simply cannot be understated in international tournaments.

Any side will face a staunch challenge as Germans flood the stadium, helping this side to victory. Germany could well go all the way in Euro 2024.

Spain @9/1

While the Spanish FA is presently embroiled in scandal, the Spanish national team still present’s an almighty challenge boasting talent from all over the world.

Spain’s record in this tournament is also excellent, being the only side to win back to back Euros, and this occurring within recent memory as they claimed the 2008 and 2012 tournaments.

Their side also boasts some of the best young talent around the world. The Barcelona midfield parking of Pedri and Gavi as well as Brighton’s newest signing Ansu Fati, who’s release clause is rumoured to be around €1 billion.

Spain have always been a contender but in recent times have struggled on the international stage, and this has no doubt contributed to the bookies' estimations for this side.

Portugal @10/1

Portugal or more aptly Christiano Ronaldo has long struck fear into the heart of many international sides due to their impressive performance in these tournaments, finally claiming victory in the 2016 Euros.

It is unknown if Ronaldo will return to the side for the Euro’s, nevertheless the side is in good hands and has a host of world class players, presently with some of the best sides in the world.

This includes Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Raphael Leao and Rúben Dias.

The quality of the starters cannot be diminished, but their depth may come into question, lacking in this regard slightly.

They cannot be overlooked and may well be a dark horse for this tournament.