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Omar Marmoush gives green light to Tottenham transfer as Spurs eye sensational £150m double Man City raid
Spurs plot audacious City raid
Tottenham are actively attempting to pull off a sensational double transfer for City attackers Marmoush and Savinho. While Spurs have invested heavily across various areas of their squad this summer, no money has been spent on new forwards thus far.
That situation is expected to change rapidly. Under the guidance of De Zerbi, the north London club are determined to secure both Marmoush and Savinho as part of a radical attacking rebuild ahead of the new campaign. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, club-to-club talks between Spurs and City regarding the double signing are officially advancing.
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Marmoush gives the green light
While agreeing a fee with the Cityzens is crucial, convincing the players to make the switch is equally important. Encouragingly for Spurs, Egypt international Marmoush has reportedly given his absolute blessing to the prospective transfer, as per TEAMtalk.
While a formal agreement on personal terms is not completely finalised yet, forging one is not expected to be an issue. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Brazilian winger Savinho has already agreed personal terms with the club earlier in the summer.
Stepping out of Haaland's shadow
A major driving force behind Marmoush's desire to join Tottenham is his positional preference. The 27-year-old forward desperately craves playing centrally again, a role he previously thrived in during his time at former club Eintracht Frankfurt.
Remaining at the Etihad Stadium makes achieving that goal practically impossible. Due to the undeniable, towering presence of Haaland, Marmoush will simply never be the regular starting centre-forward for City. De Zerbi has grand plans for his new recruits. The manager is actively aiming to field an entirely new front three once the transfer window is done and dusted, with Cody Gakpo also firmly on the club's radar.
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Closing the £10m valuation gap
While all parties seem keen on completing the transfers, a slight financial hurdle remains. Reports suggest that City are requesting a combined £150 million for the sale of the talented attacking duo.
Spurs currently find themselves £10m short of City's asking price and are seemingly unwilling to exceed their £140m limit. Time will tell whether this valuation gap proves to be a minor bump in the road or a major hindrance to De Zerbi's attacking revolution.
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