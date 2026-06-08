AFP
Olivier Giroud keeps on going! Ex-Arsenal and France star signs new deal to play under Carlo Ancelotti's son
Defying age to extend Ligue 1 career
Giroud is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. According to L’Équipe, the 39-year-old striking icon has finalised talks with the Lille executive board to extend his stay at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy by a further season.
The agreement officially fulfils Giroud’s public ambition of playing professional football at the highest European level into his fourth decade. Lille president Olivier Létang enthusiastically validated the decision during a media appearance on RMC Sport, stating flatly that the veteran marksman “still has that flame” burning inside him.
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A highly dependable asset for Les Dogues
The contract extension comes on the heels of a highly productive and physically robust campaign for the veteran forward by featuring in 44 matches across all competitions last season, anchoring Lille's frontline by starting exactly half of their Ligue 1 fixtures.
He proved to be a critical weapon on the continent as well, netting 11 goals globally, including four crucial strikes during the club's Europa League run. His final league goal of the campaign materialised during a clinical 4-0 dismantling of Toulouse on April 12.
Linking up with Ancelotti's new regime
The upcoming campaign introduces an intriguing tactical partnership, as Giroud is set to work directly under Lille's newly appointed manager, Davide Ancelotti. The 36-year-old Italian tactician – who spent years sharpening his elite coaching credentials as the primary assistant to his legendary father, Carlo Ancelotti, at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton – is embarking on his own high-profile managerial journey in France.
The Lille hierarchy believes that Giroud’s immense locker-room gravity, combined with Ancelotti’s modern tactical philosophies, will provide the perfect structural stability for the squad.
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Defying the passage of time
Giroud, who will celebrate his 40th birthday on September 30, has long expressed his desire to prolong his playing days as long as his body allows. Speaking on the final day of the previous Ligue 1 season, the striker hinted that he wasn't ready to hang up his boots just yet. He admitted he was tempted by the milestone of playing professional football at 40, a feat rarely achieved by outfield players in Europe’s top five leagues.