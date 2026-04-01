Official uproar... Catalan police launch investigation into insult against the Egyptian national team

The friendly match between Egypt and Spain, which took place yesterday evening at Espanyol’s La Cornella stadium, was far from a routine encounter, given the unsportsmanlike incidents that occurred before kick-off and at various points during the first half in particular.

The match ended in a goalless draw as part of both teams’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup finals, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Racist chants against Muslims, directed by some Spanish fans, overshadowed the sporting aspects of the match, prompting scathing criticism from the international press, which labelled it a “scandal and disgrace” that could threaten Spain’s reputation as it prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup finals with Morocco and Portugal.

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