'Not the player he was' - Arsenal legend David O'Leary questions Bukayo Saka's massive contract

O'Leary did not hold back when discussing how Saka has altered his playing style, specifically noting his tendency to fall under pressure. "I honestly don't think he is [in top form]," he stated.

"I really like the guy. But I do think one thing, seeing him grow up and get into the team before everyone knew how good he was, I think he goes down too much now. I think he's looking for that touch to go down and the player I saw before that was much more positive, he was not going to let the full-back put him on the deck, or anybody else."