AFP
Nico Schlotterbeck's salary demands revealed as Liverpool battle Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund defender's signature
Liverpool still remain interested in Schlotterbeck
Liverpool’s interest in Schlotterbeck has once again reignited headlines, as Bild claims the Premier League side remains firmly in the mix despite Sky Germany's recent dismissal of their involvement. The 25-year-old has reportedly turned down Borussia Dortmund’s opening offer of €8 million plus bonuses, a figure significantly lower than what he feels reflects his value. With Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also keen, Schlotterbeck’s future at Signal Iduna Park is increasingly uncertain as Europe’s elite line up to test Dortmund’s resolve.
- Getty Images Sport
Dortmund unlikely to be able to offer Schlotterbeck's desired wages
Dortmund, historically a selling club, have made strides in recent years to keep their key players, but the wage gap remains stark. Even as Die Schwarzgelben look to offer Schlotterbeck an improved deal worth around €10 million annually, competing with Liverpool, Bayern, or Real Madrid, who can all comfortably reach the €14 million mark, is proving a tall order.
For Dortmund, the issue goes beyond money. The club’s strategy of developing and retaining domestic stars is being tested once more, as Schlotterbeck’s emergence as a cornerstone of Niko Kovac’s defence has made him indispensable. Seen internally as a potential future captain, his leadership and consistency have elevated him to one of the league’s top centre-backs. Losing him would not only create a defensive void but also disrupt the long-term project Dortmund are attempting to build.
At the same time, Bayern Munich’s looming presence complicates matters further. The German champions have long admired Schlotterbeck, and with Dayot Upamecano’s contract talks stalling due to hefty demands, they are once again exploring alternatives. Real Madrid’s inclusion in the chase adds a continental dimension, with Antonio Rudiger nearing the twilight of his career and Eder Militao still recovering full match sharpness, the Spanish giants see the left-footed German as an ideal long-term successor in their defensive rotation.
Schlotterbeck's rise sees him in demand next summer
Schlotterbeck’s reluctance to sign a new contract stems from both sporting ambition and financial reasoning. Having become a fan favourite since joining from Freiburg, he’s now among Dortmund’s most consistent performers. His ability to progress the ball and organise the backline has drawn praise across Europe, with statistics backing his rise as he is one of the Bundesliga’s top defenders in aerial duels won and successful passes under pressure this season.
Liverpool had initially stepped back from the race, with Sky Sports Germany suggesting the Reds cooled their pursuit despite failing to secure Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. However, the situation in their defence, following an ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni and uncertainty around Ibrahima Konate’s future, has drawn them back. The Merseyside club, who are struggling this season, reportedly have the financial muscle to meet Schlotterbeck’s €14 million-a-year wage demand if the opportunity aligns with their long-term defensive plans.
- AFP
Dormund could allow sale in 2026 if contract extension talks halt
Borussia Dortmund now face a critical juncture in their negotiations. While they are determined not to lose Schlotterbeck in the short term, the growing interest from Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid has shifted the balance of power firmly toward the player. With his contract running until 2027, Dortmund retain leverage in the market, but their options are narrowing — either meet his €14 million expectation or risk seeing him run down his deal.
Internally, Dortmund’s management remains hopeful of finding a compromise before the winter transfer window opens, but Bild suggests that patience is wearing thin. If no agreement is reached, a summer sale in 2026 could become increasingly likely, especially if one of the European giants puts forth a compelling offer. For now, Schlotterbeck’s camp is said to be biding its time, aware that the next World Cup cycle could further enhance his value.
Advertisement