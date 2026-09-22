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Nicolo Tresoldi remains undecided on international future as Italy and Germany battle for Club Brugge star
Dual nationality sparks tug-of-war
Club Brugge forward Tresoldi remains undecided on whether to commit his senior international future to Germany or switch allegiance to his birthplace, Italy. Born in Cagliari to an Italian father and an Argentine mother of Italian descent, the 22-year-old moved to Germany at 13 to join Hannover 96 before later gaining citizenship. Despite earning 24 caps for Germany's under-21s, his dual status has triggered a fierce battle between both European powerhouses.
- Matthias Koch
Di Salvo urges patient stance
Germany under-21 head coach Antonio Di Salvo confirmed the striker's dilemma following direct discussions regarding his long-term allegiances. While maintaining that the final verdict rests entirely with the player, Di Salvo welcomed the attacker's continued willingness to feature for his youth side in the interim.
Revealing the details of their private exchange to Kicker, Di Salvo explained: "This is not a question that needs to be asked of me, but I have spoken to him and he said that he still can't make a decision."
Welcoming Tresoldi's immediate commitment to remain with the junior setup, the manager added: "And that is a great sign for us."
Modern era shapes allegiances
Dual-national tugs-of-war have become increasingly prevalent in modern football as cross-border mobility reshapes the international game. Tresoldi's predicament underscores the complex emotional and professional considerations confronting modern youngsters before committing their senior allegiance to a single nation.
Reflecting on the shifting landscape of international eligibility in the same interview with Kicker, Di Salvo noted: "I think the world has changed. 20 or 30 years ago, players didn't have to make these decisions at all. But the world has become more global, and many players have the opportunity to play for a second or even a third country. If they need time, you have to give them that time."
- Photo News
Prolific form attracts interest
Tresoldi's sharp form in front of goal makes delaying his choice increasingly difficult following five goals in nine appearances across all competitions in 2026-27. Under contract with Brugge until June 2029, his consistent domestic and European displays look certain to spark a tug-of-war between Roberto Mancini and Jurgen Klopp ahead of the next international break. Maintaining his composure under this relentless spotlight will dictate his path.
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