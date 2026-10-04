AFP
'This is a team sport, it's not tennis!' - Nicolo Barella brushes off Italy benching & lifts lid on physical toll of 70-game seasons
Individual ego vs team goals
Barella has dismissed any suggestions of frustration after being left out of the starting line-up during Italy's recent Nations League fixtures. Despite his status as a cornerstone of the Inter Milan midfield, the 29-year-old found himself on the bench for the initial 4-1 victory over Turkiye in Bursa and was only introduced as a second-half substitute during the hard-fought 1-1 draw against France in Paris. Speaking ahead of Monday's return fixture against Turkiye in Bologna, Barella made it clear that he prioritises collective success over individual playing time.
'This is a team sport, it's not tennis,' he told reporters during a pre-match press conference, as quoted by Football Italia. The midfielder's selfless attitude reflects a growing harmony within the camp as they navigate a busy international break.
- AFP
Managing the physical load
The relentless nature of the modern football schedule was a primary topic of discussion, particularly for Barella, who has already earned 72 caps and scored 10 goals for Italy. The Inter midfielder addressed the physical toll of demanding seasons while reflecting on a mixed run of results for the Azzurri, who kicked off their Nations League campaign with a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Belgium, responded with a convincing 4-1 win over Turkiye in Bursa, and earned a respectable 1-1 draw away to France.
'I am not old, but I do have a lot of games in my legs and have had to learn how to listen to my body,' confessed Barella. 'Playing 70 games a year, you don't have the same sharpness you did at age 23, but looking at the statistics, I am still one of those who covers the most ground. The only thing I'm lacking for the Nazionale is a few goals, that is where I'm lagging behind.'
The Mancini factor and squad morale
Since Mancini returned to the dugout, the atmosphere around the Azzurri has noticeably improved, despite years of profound heartbreak. Italy have endured severe disappointment on the international stage, failing to qualify for the last three World Cup finals - a sharp contrast to their historic triumph at Euro 2020 under Mancini during his first tenure in charge.
'One of the best things about the coach is that he allows us players to feel a sense of peace. We had some very difficult and not positive experiences in recent years, especially when it comes to me, Gigio Donnarumma and Alessandro Bastoni,' Barella explained. 'The coach asked us to rediscover our enthusiasm, and I think we are doing that, because otherwise we wouldn't have got back on track in France and then nearly won it at the end.' This renewed spirit has been evident in Italy's ability to fight back in tough away environments.
- AFP
Facing a wounded Turkiye
Looking ahead to the next challenge, Barella warned that Turkiye will be a dangerous opponent. The visitors arrive in Bologna eager to turn their fortunes around after a dismal Nations League campaign that has seen them lose all three of their Group A fixtures so far, scoring just one goal while conceding eight. Turkiye's struggles have been compounded by high-profile injuries, with Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz and Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu both ruled out of the clash.
'Hakan is a champion who I got to know first as an opponent, then as a teammate. He is a leader, so naturally that is a big loss for them, but they have other players we need to be wary of too. Turkiye will be wounded by their recent results and certainly eager to send a signal,' he noted. Addressing the new four-game international window, Barella concluded: 'I don't know if it's better or not. The positive thing is that we have more time to work and get to grips with the coach's ideas, but they are long trips, we play every two days and get back late.'
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