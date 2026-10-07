Perfect farewell! Otamendi savours final Messi assist as Argentina stars salute outgoing king

Nicolas Otamendi provided one of the most memorable moments during Lionel Messi's international farewell, opening the scoring in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Benin. The veteran defender headed home from a precise Messi delivery, capping a night filled with high emotion at the Monumental Stadium.

Otamendi admitted he had previously assumed their international partnership had already concluded at the World Cup.

The goal provided a fitting final highlight for two long-serving national team pillars.