Nico Williams forced to withdraw from Spain squad as Athletic Club star suffers thigh injury blow

Williams has been forced to leave the Spain national team training camp after sustaining a muscular injury in his left thigh. The Athletic Club winger reported the issue following La Roja's recent clash against Croatia in Seville, casting immediate doubt over his participation in the remaining international fixtures of the current break. Despite initial hopes that the problem might subside with rest, the player was unable to take part in Thursday's scheduled training session.

The loss of Williams is a significant blow for head coach Luis de la Fuente, who has relied heavily on the youngster's pace and creativity on the flanks. The medical staff conducted a thorough evaluation of the player's physical condition during the squad's rest period, but the persistence of the pain in his leg necessitated a formal withdrawal.