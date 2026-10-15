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Alvino Hanafi

German precision! Woltemade volleys Juve level before hailing partnership with match-winner Kolo Muani

Juventus
N. Woltemade
Europa League
Celta Vigo
Celta Vigo vs Juventus

Nick Woltemade expressed delight after scoring a crucial equaliser in Juventus' 2-1 Europa League victory over Celta Vigo. The German striker highlighted his growing understanding with match-winner Randal Kolo Muani as Juve secured a valuable away win.

  • Woltemade volley sparks Juventus fightback in Spain

    German forward Nick Woltemade played a starring role as Juventus mounted a second-half comeback to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Europa League. Woltemade cancelled out Hugo Alvarez's opener with a superb right-footed volley into the bottom corner in the 58th minute.

    His clinical finish pounced on a deflected Teun Koopmeiners cross to bring the Bianconeri level after a difficult first half in Galicia.

    Randal Kolo Muani later headed home in stoppage time to complete the comeback victory for Luciano Spalletti's side.

  • imago-sport-1084577099.jpgSportPix UK

    Striker admits confidence boost while striving for more

    Speaking to Movistar+ after the match, Woltemade emphasized the significance of the late win for the squad's morale. "An important win, especially when you score at the end. It’s crucial for the team and for our confidence," Woltemade stated.

    "I’m delighted with the win. I did some good things tonight, though I can certainly do better."

    "I’m pleased with the goal, it’s definitely something that gives a striker confidence, and I want to keep improving to help the team even more."

  • Woltemade hails blossoming partnership with Kolo Muani

    Woltemade also expressed his delight for fellow goalscorer Kolo Muani, pointing out how their combined physical presence creates major tactical problems for opposition backlines. "I enjoy playing alongside Kolo Muani," Woltemade explained.

    "When we’re together in the penalty area, it’s harder for the opposition to defend. I’m also delighted with his goal."

    The duo's attacking chemistry proved decisive as Juventus continually pressured Celta's six-yard box late in the game.

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    Looking ahead to European challenges

    Having opened his European account for the Bianconeri with an emphatic strike, Woltemade aims to build on his personal momentum.

    Juventus will look to maintain their winning trajectory when they host Rennes on Matchday 3 of the Europa League.

    Celta Vigo, meanwhile, must refocus as they travel to Celtic searching for their first points in the group stage.

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