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Neymar injury nightmare continues! Santos superstar ruled out for up to eight weeks with muscle injury as club fight to avoid relegation
Devastating injury blow for Vila Belmiro icon
Santos have confirmed that Neymar is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious thigh injury during the club’s recent Copa do Brasil exit against Palmeiras. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star was forced to withdraw at half-time during the goalless draw, a result that saw O Peixe eliminated from the competition following a 3-0 aggregate defeat.
Santos announced on social media that medical examinations after the match revealed a type 2B muscle injury to the rectus femoris in Neymar's right thigh, a muscle responsible for hip flexion and knee extension. According to RMC, The timeline for his recovery is estimated to be between four and eight weeks, meaning the 34-year-old could be unavailable until November.
This comes as a hammer blow for a Santos side that has relied heavily on his creative output since his emotional return to the club. Despite his recurring fitness issues, Neymar has remained productive when available, recording eight goals and eight assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.
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Neymar slams 'unbelievable' pitch conditions
Following the diagnosis, Neymar took to social media to express his absolute fury, directing his anger at the condition of the playing surface at Vila Belmiro. The superstar did not hold back in his assessment of the turf, which he believes was directly responsible for his injury and those of his team-mates. Taking to Instagram, the forward wrote: "I want to congratulate our groundsman at Vila Belmiro. Yesterday, it was the worst pitch the stadium has ever seen, riddled with holes, because they had to uncompact it the day before the match. Unbelievable!
Relegation scrap looms for struggling Santos
The timing of the injury could not be worse for Santos, who find themselves embroiled in a tense battle to avoid relegation from the Brasileirao. Currently sitting in 14th place, they are only four points clear of the drop zone with the business end of the season approaching.
Without their leading man, the task of securing top-flight safety becomes infinitely more difficult. The club is also preparing for a crucial Copa Sudamericana quarter-final against Atletico-MG, a tie that Neymar will now almost certainly miss.
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Santos face life without injured Neymar
This latest setback is part of a worrying trend for Neymar, who has suffered multiple injuries to his left thigh, his right femoral muscle, and his left meniscus since returning to his homeland. His history of physical fragility has become a major talking point in Brazil, especially given his high wages and the club's precarious financial and sporting position.
With the star sidelined, Arthur is likely to make his debut in an advanced role, tasked with filling the massive void left by the injured number 10 as the team prepares to face Internacional at Beira-Rio this Sunday.
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