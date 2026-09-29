NWSL Power Rankings: Jaedyn Shaw makes history as Gotham FC stay No. 1, Ashley Sanchez ties single-season scoring record

Jaedyn Shaw turned what looked like a routine weekend for Gotham FC into another milestone. Facing last-place Chicago, the Bats kept their dominant season rolling behind Shaw’s brace. Her eighth and ninth goals of the season made her the youngest player in NWSL history to reach 25 career goals.

For Chicago, the loss officially ended its playoff hopes. Racing Louisville and Bay FC were also eliminated over the weekend.

The North Carolina Courage dropped three points to the Utah Royals, but Ashley Sanchez still had a moment to celebrate. The Golden Boot leader scored her 20th goal of the season, tying Temwa Chawinga’s single-season record.

Elsewhere, Angel City stunned the Washington Spirit, while a Jess Fishlock brace helped Seattle Reign roll past Boston Legacy. Kansas City Current put four past Denver Summit FC, with Haley Hopkins scoring a hat trick.

The weeks are dwindling, and the playoff picture is getting clearer. After another eventful weekend, GOAL ranks all 16 NWSL teams.