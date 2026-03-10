Newcastle player ratings vs Barcelona: Malick Thiaw ruins a magical Champions League night for the Magpies after Harvey Barnes and Lewis Hall's heroics

Newcastle started the game on the front foot and Sandro Tonali almost gave them an early lead when his header was cleared off the line by Gerard Martin after Joan Garcia had spilled it. The Magpies struggled to create many clear cut chances, however, while Aaron Ramsdale was forced into action when Fermin Lopez fired straight at him when well placed.

The second half followed a similar pattern as Anthony Elanga and Will Osula wasted opportunities to test Garcia after getting in behind the Barca defence. At the other end, Robert Lewandowski poked wide as the Polish striker was picked out by Raphinha in the penalty area.

Joelinton did have the ball in the net with 20 minutes left on the clock after Barnes hit the post, but the Brazil midfielder was correctly flagged offside to cut his celebrations short. The hosts were not to be denied, however, and Barnes made no mistake when he was picked out by Jacob Murphy's cross to volley home from close range.

But just as the home fans were about to start their party, the balloon burst when Thiaw tripped Dani Olmo in the box and Yamal sent Ramsdale the wrong way from the spot.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from St. James' Park...