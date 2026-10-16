'My house was robbed' - Ex-Manchester United winger Antony reveals break-in during Real Betis Champions League win

As reported by The Sun, Antony experienced a deeply traumatic event on Wednesday evening. While the winger was providing an assist for Cucho Hernandez to help Betis complete a 3-2 comeback win over Porto at La Cartuja, criminals were breaking into his house.

The 26-year-old, who joined Betis permanently after an initial loan spell from Manchester United, took to Instagram to express his devastation. He confirmed that while material possessions were stolen, his primary concern remains the lasting psychological impact the traumatic invasion has had on his shaken loved ones.