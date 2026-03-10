Getty Images Sport
'Most No.9s are stronger than him' - Leny Yoro getting involved in 'too many fights' as Man Utd defender sent advice by Rio Ferdinand
Ferdinand identifies Yoro's physical struggle
Yoro has regained a place in the United starting XI in recent weeks due to the absence of injured central defender Lisandro Martinez, having previously been left to settle for brief appearances as a substitute or being left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes. As the Frenchman is still adapting to the demands of the English top flight and the instability that has plagued Old Trafford in recent years, Ferdinand feels he must be careful when coming up against his opponents.
"Leny Yoro right now is trying to fight too many fights in a game, when physically he's not starting at the same place," Ferdinand explained on his podcast Rio Ferdinand Presents. Assessing the gap between the teenager and seasoned top-flight forwards, the former England captain added: "They're all much more physically developed. Most of the players he's playing against and No. 9s especially are stronger than him."
- Getty
Choosing the right duels
Despite Yoro being on track to surpass the 32 appearances he made last season, Ferdinand insists that survival in the Premier League for a young defender requires more than just raw effort. To avoid being targeted by the division's physical powerhouses, the legendary United No.5 advised Yoro to be more selective about when he chooses to engage in direct physical confrontations on the pitch.
Ferdinand offered specific tactical advice for the youngster, stating: "So, then you've got to pick your battles. Pick your duel. Which one are you actually going to have if you've got a 60-40 in your favour? Then you go all in."
Martinez opens up on retirement thoughts
While Yoro finds his feet, Martinez has revealed the psychological toll of his own injury hell, admitting he considered retirement during a gruelling nine-month recovery from an ACL injury. The Argentina international, who has managed only 15 appearances this term, credited the tight-knit nature of his national team for helping him navigate the darkest moments of his rehabilitation process before his recent calf setback.
"It was one of the toughest situations. I needed everyone's help; without them, it wouldn't have been easy," Martinez told DSports. He highlighted the bond within the Albiceleste squad, stating: "You have to start from scratch again. Dibu [Emiliano Martinez] and [Alexis] Mac Allister showed up at my house to support me. That shows what we are like in the national team, how we look out for each other."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Manchester United?
United will be looking to bounce back and further strengthen their grip on third place in the Premier League table as the race for Champions League qualification continues to intensify. The Red Devils are set to face a significant challenge as they prepare to host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on March 15.
The fixture is expected to be a crucial encounter, with Unai Emery’s side sitting just one place behind United in the standings and eager to close the gap.
As the season enters its decisive stretch, Carrick’s men understand the importance of securing all three points. A victory would not only help maintain their advantage in the race for a top-four finish but also reinforce their position in the increasingly competitive battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.
Advertisement