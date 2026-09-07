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Mohamed Ihattaren banned from speaking to media by Fortuna Sittard manager Danny Buijs
Buijs enforces media blackout
Fortuna Sittard manager Danny Buijs has banned midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren from conducting post-match interviews for the foreseeable future. The decision came directly after Ihattaren put in a match-winning display against ADO Den Haag on Sunday afternoon.
The playmaker starred by scoring two goals and providing an assist to secure three vital points for Fortuna.
Despite requests from major broadcasters ESPN and NOS, Buijs intervened to stop his player from speaking to journalists.
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Manager acts to protect playmaker
Buijs explained that the decision aims to keep Ihattaren grounded and away from unnecessary external distraction. Having managed the midfielder for fifteen months, the manager believes strict boundaries are necessary for Ihattaren to fulfill his potential.
Buijs stressed that the club is prioritizing the player's long-term interests over media obligations.
"He needs to keep his world as small as possible if he still wants to achieve his dreams," Buijs told ESPN. "First do the things you need to do structurally, and then the other things will come into play."
Heart on his sleeve
Addressing Ihattaren's history with the press, Buijs noted that the player's honest nature often leads to long-lasting media scrutiny. The manager feels previous comments have lingered unnecessarily, affecting the player's focus.
Buijs insisted that Ihattaren must remain focused on hard work behind the scenes rather than public headlines.
"He wears his heart on his sleeve, and that can sometimes work against him," Buijs stated. "There is something about him that causes him to receive a lot of media attention. He needs to let his feet do the talking."
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Focus shifts to consistency
With the media blackout now in place, Fortuna Sittard will focus on maintaining Ihattaren's on-field momentum without distraction.
Buijs took full accountability for the decision, emphasizing that shielding the midfielder remains his personal responsibility as head coach.
Ihattaren will look to build on his outstanding performance when Fortuna continue their campaign in their upcoming fixtures.
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