On 19 January, Milan and Olimpia Milan took part in a meeting with the NBA held in London. Plans are afoot in the British capital to launch NBA Europe, a basketball league in partnership with FIBA, an alternative to the EuroLeague, signs of which have been visible for several months now. Twelve major cities are set to be permanent fixtures in the ‘line-up’ – plus four more to be selected on sporting merit (from the Champions League and an end-of-season tournament) – with the involvement of top clubs that dominate the world of football, such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (not forgetting, of course, Real Madrid, which has always been a successful multi-sport club in both sports). According to reports, Ettore Messina and Christos Stavropoulos were present on behalf of Olimpia Milano, whilst Milan was represented by Massimo Calvelli, International CEO of RedBird Development Group and a member of Milan’s board of directors, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. This is a clear indication of how RedBird and Milan are interested in the project, which is set to launch in October 2027.
Translated by
Milan: the deadline for joining NBA Europe expires at midnight – here’s what’s emerging about Cardinale’s moves
WHAT IS NBA EUROPE?
"We’re thinking of a mix of existing teams, new teams and football clubs that want to invest in basketball as well," explained Mark Tatum, the NBA’s deputy commissioner overseeing the matter, in the past. "For us, this is a long-term project," said Commissioner Adam Silver a few hours ago to *La Gazzetta dello Sport* and other publications. At the London summit, the NBA gave a detailed presentation of the new European League, outlining the financial parameters, how the tournament will operate and the requirements for franchise management. The entry fee requested of franchises wishing to join NBA Europe is expected to be around or even in excess of 500 million, enabling them to become co-owners of the League (in which the NBA will retain a 50% stake).
THE DEADLINE
Time is running out; anyone interested in joining NBA Europe must submit their bid by midnight tonight. Gerry Cardinale is planning to make a bid, with Inter and Olimpia also in the running. It remains to be seen what kind of bid will be made, given that a fee of 500 million is being discussed.
THE DOUBTS
"Some of these uncertainties are financial, because RedBird is well aware that the project requires a substantial initial investment – there has been talk of a 500 million ‘entry fee’ – and very high running costs. Others are political. NBA Europe has always been a joint project between the NBA and FIBA, the international basketball federation, in opposition to the EuroLeague. In recent days, however, quite a few things have changed. Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, has been clear: ‘We are convinced that, for the good of European basketball, the best thing would be a joint solution with the EuroLeague, reaching an agreement on a systematic approach to growth.’ NBA Europe would therefore become a structure with three pillars: the NBA, FIBA and the EuroLeague,’ reports La Gazzetta dello Sport