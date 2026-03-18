As punctual as a tax bill from Equitalia,Leao is back in the news for transfer-related matters.His nine league goals cannot salvage a season that has once again been inconsistent and less impressive than the standards to which the whole of Milan had become accustomed. But the tension surrounding the Rossoneri’s number 10 flared up after the match against Lazio, with the player himself lighting the fuse with an exaggerated and theatrical reaction when he was substituted for Pulisic. Yesterday, Rafa apologised to Allegri and the squad, aware that his gesture, though not serious, had created further problems during an already difficult period. And the handshake with Pulisic has already put an end to a saga that had been building up on the Rossoneri fans’ social media in the last few hours.
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Milan: all the latest on Leao’s contract renewal: Allegri had given his approval, here’s what’s changing
ALLEGRI VOTES IN FAVOUR OF THE RENEWAL (BEFORE THE TENSION)
Allegri worked hard last summer to change Milan’s mindset. His primary objective, as he has repeatedly emphasised, was to build a solid, united squad that is fully aware that the rules of conduct must be strictly adhered to. The work done has paid off as hoped, because to date Leao’s reaction is the only incident that goes against this new approach. Avoidable, certainly, but not even that decisive.
The second objective was to resolve the defensive issues that have plagued the team – and affected their league position – over the last two seasons. For this reason, he worked on a deep-lying block and a three-man defence, freeing up Modric and devising a two-man attack in which Leao could only fit as a centre-forward. Rafa accepted the challenge without batting an eyelid, and it was precisely this willingness that helped forge a solid foundation in the relationship between the Livorno-born manager and the squad’s most iconic player. At least in terms of his contract.
At the meeting in late January with Tare and Furlani, Allegri had expressed his support for extending Leao’s contract until 2031, and this stance had become increasingly clear in the weeks that followed before this period of tension arose.
THE CHALLENGES
Negotiations for Leao’s contract renewal, following initial discussions between the player and Tare, entered the operational phase from mid-January. There is a shared desire to move forward together in an effort to build a core of top-class players who are committed to the Rossoneri colours, following the example of what has already been achieved with Maignan and Saelamekers.
Is everything going smoothly? Yes, but only up to a point, as there are two major hurdles to overcome in the negotiations: the player’s salary and the buy-back clause. On the first point, Milan intend to stick to the current agreement of €5 million plus €2 million in bonuses, whilst the player’s camp is expecting something more.
WHAT IS CHANGING
At Milan, no one can consider themselves untouchable under any circumstances – it’s a refrain that Milan fans have heard all too often in recent years. Leao’s contract renewal does not automatically rule out a departure at the end of the season: it will depend on the offers received and what the transfer market has to offer in terms of opportunities. At this stage, according to rumours coming from Via Aldo Rossi, it is the club that has taken a step back to reflect, as the recent incidents involving Leao have not yet been fully resolved: a few late breakfasts, a few training sessions not given 100%, and then the outburst at the Olimpico.
Allegri wants a top-class number 9 to partner Leao, not to replace him; his view hasn’t changed even during the rather turbulent past month. Max will be a key figure in the upcoming summer transfer window, and his opinion will be decisive. On Leao too.