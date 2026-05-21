Is Mikel Arteta a top-five manager in world football? Ex-Arsenal star explains why Premier League title win puts Gunners boss in elite coaching company

Unai Emery was given the responsibility of succeeding Arsene Wenger in north London, following the iconic Frenchman’s departure in 2018 after 22 years at the helm, but it took another Spanish tactician to get the Gunners back on top.

Arteta - who had spent five seasons with Arsenal as a player, taking on captaincy duties before heading into retirement - was handed the reins in December 2019 as head coaching teeth were cut after learning his trade alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Former employers at the Etihad Stadium have - along with Liverpool - eventually been toppled after three consecutive seasons as Premier League runners-up. City could also be emulated when capturing the most prestigious of European crowns for the first time in Arsenal’s glittering history.

It has not always been a smooth ride to this point for Arteta, with the odd question being asked of his ability to capture the grandest of prizes, but the 44-year-old has never backed down from a challenge or given anything less than 100 per cent while filling a demanding post.