Mikel Arteta responds to Graeme Souness over Bukayo Saka cheating claims ahead of Bayern Munich clash

When pushed further on whether such accusations could influence referees against his winger, he maintained his composed stance. He emphasised that scrutiny is simply part of the sport and backed his players to do their talking on the pitch, explaining: "I don't know. We are open to opinions. It's part of our job. It's part of our roles. And those opinions have to be respected. Especially if they are done in a respectful way. And we are here to prove that we belong to this level, to this stage, and we certainly always have the intention and the ambition to improve and do better. That's it."