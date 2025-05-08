Forget 'the process' - Mikel Arteta needs silverware next season or else! Winners and losers as another trophy-less Arsenal season is confirmed by Champions League exit while PSG prove fresh projects can be an instant success

After a bitterly frustrating defeat at Parc des Princes, the Gunners will finish without a major title for the fifth season in a row

To borrow a line from Martin Odegaard's post-match interview at Parc des Princes, Arsenal "gave it a proper go" against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. They began the second leg very brightly and had anyone other than Gianluigi Donnarumma been standing in the PSG goal, maybe the Gunners would have turned this semi-final tie around.

"He has been the difference for them," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claimed on TNT Sports with some degree of justification. However, when the Spaniard then argued that there had been no stronger side in the competition than the Gunners, he sounded utterly delusional.

Arsenal had been good - but not good enough. And that's rather frustratingly becoming the story of the Arteta era at the Emirates. Hundreds of millions of pounds have been invested into the squad and yet the Gunners still look a little short on quality in a couple of key areas, most notably up front.

Article continues below

PSG, by contrast, are a team with very few flaws. Just like everyone else at the club, the players now appear to know exactly what they're doing under Luis Enrique and the Ligue 1 winners fully deserved to progress to the final, where they will meet another team with a very clear identity in Inter.

Below, GOAL picks out all of the winners and losers from PSG's 2-1 win over Arsenal, which saw them triumph 3-1 on aggregate.