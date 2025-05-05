Trent Alexander-Arnold has tarnished his Liverpool legacy by leaving for Real Madrid to pursue a Ballon d'Or he's never going to win

The Reds' academy product has announced his intention leave Merseyside this summer, provoking understandable anger at Anfield

It's finally official, then: Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool, most likely for Real Madrid. Some fans are frustrated, others are fuming; none are surprised, though. It's been coming.

Alexander-Arnold has long been Liverpool's 'Scouser in the team', the local lad whose dream came true. He was both desperate and destined to captain the club he joined at six years of age. However, at some point during the past year or so, something changed. Maybe it was Jurgen Klopp's exit - the impact of which hit Alexander-Arnold even harder than he expected - or maybe he just wanted a fresh challenge.

Whatever the cause, the consequence was a dramatic shift in perspective that will result in the Reds losing one of their most valuable assets for nothing, which means a bitter backlash is inevitable - and not just towards the player...