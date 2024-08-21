Joao Felix, Ousmane Dembele, Paul Pogba & the most expensive transfer flops in football history - ranked

With Atletico Madrid having finally got rid of their record signing, GOAL selects the costliest mistakes ever made...

Money makes the football world go around, but spending big doesn't always guarantee success. In the modern era, clubs are more willing than ever before to splash the cash in a desperate pursuit of silverware.

And yet, time and time again, quality players have proven incapable of living up to their lofty transfer fees. It's not always solely their fault, of course. Sometimes, it's simply a case of joining the wrong club with the wrong coach at the wrong time.

Whatever the reasons, though, a plethora of the biggest transfers of all the time have proven awfully expensive mistakes, as GOAL outlines below...