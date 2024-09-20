Atalanta BC v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'I witnessed two of the best saves of my career' - Mikel Arteta astonished by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's heroics against Atalanta in Champions League stalemate

D. RayaM. ArtetaArsenalAtalanta vs ArsenalAtalantaChampions League

Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya for his heroics against Atalanta in their Champions League stalemate.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Arsenal lucky to escape with a point
  • Raya pulled off a stunning double save from a penalty
  • Arteta in awe of Raya's shot-stopping skills
Article continues below